Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waves a gavel in the House Chamber at the US Capitol. Photo: AFP
Calls for US Republican Kevin McCarthy to resign after he jokes about hitting Nancy Pelosi with a gavel
- At a fundraising dinner, McCarthy said: ‘I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel. It will be hard not to hit her with it but I will bang it down’
- ‘Violence against women is not a joke,’ said congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez, one of a string of female politicians who voiced outrage at the comments
