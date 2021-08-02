Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waves a gavel in the House Chamber at the US Capitol. Photo: AFP Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waves a gavel in the House Chamber at the US Capitol. Photo: AFP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waves a gavel in the House Chamber at the US Capitol. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Calls for US Republican Kevin McCarthy to resign after he jokes about hitting Nancy Pelosi with a gavel

  • At a fundraising dinner, McCarthy said: ‘I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel. It will be hard not to hit her with it but I will bang it down’
  • ‘Violence against women is not a joke,’ said congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez, one of a string of female politicians who voiced outrage at the comments

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:06am, 2 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waves a gavel in the House Chamber at the US Capitol. Photo: AFP Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waves a gavel in the House Chamber at the US Capitol. Photo: AFP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waves a gavel in the House Chamber at the US Capitol. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE