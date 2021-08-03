Former Afghan interpreters, who worked with US troops in Afghanistan, demonstrate in front of the US embassy in Kabul on June 25. Photo: Reuters
US offers refuge to more Afghans who aided Americans in new programme
- The ‘Priority Two’ refugee programme covers Afghans who worked for US-funded projects and for US-based non-government bodies and media outlets
- Joe Biden has faced pressure to help Afghans at risk of Taliban retaliation because of their association with the US during the 20-year war
