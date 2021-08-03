A nurse prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
politico | United States hits 70 per cent vaccination goal amid surging Delta variant
- White House Covid-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar said on Twitter that at least 70 per cent of adults have at least one shot
- Vaccination rates have climbed in recent days, buoyed in part by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
