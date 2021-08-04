Arlington Fire and Rescue Department vehicles near the entrance of the Pentagon after reports of an active shooter and lockdown in Washington on Tuesday. Photo. AFP
Pentagon locked down after shooting at nearby Metro bus platform
- The Arlington County Fire Department reported ‘multiple patients’, but it was not immediately clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries
- The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Centre, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted
Topic | United States
