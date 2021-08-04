US Vice-President Kamala Harris at the United States Capitol building in Washington on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Kamala Harris to defend international rules in South China Sea during Asia trip
- The US vice-president will also focus on bolstering America’s regional leadership and expanding security cooperation during her trip to Vietnam and Singapore
- Harris will be the first US vice-president to visit Vietnam as Washington seeks to bolster international support to counter China’s growing global influence
