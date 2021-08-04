A health care worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the US, which bought an additional 200 million doses. Photo: Bloomberg
WHO chief calls for moratorium on coronavirus vaccine booster shots
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the delay until at least the end of September would enable poorer nations to catch up on vaccinations
- Several countries have started or will start providing booster shots to fully vaccinated people to better protect them against the Delta variant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
