The bipartisan bill was introduced by Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen (front) and her Republican colleague Senator Susan Collins (right). Photo: AFP
politico | US lawmakers introduce bill to push White House on ‘Havana syndrome’ investigation

  • With increase in suspected directed-energy attacks against American officials, senators seek new NSC coordinator position and medical care for victims
  • Those affected face symptoms including intense ringing and pressure in the ears, loss of hearing and cognitive abilities, and even permanent brain damage

POLITICO
Updated: 1:08am, 5 Aug, 2021

