Biden administration approves its first arms sale to Taiwan

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has labelled China the key threat guiding US defence spending priorities.

China’s warplanes made incursions into the southern part of Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on 87 days in 2020 – more than in the previous five years combined – and have surpassed that number already this year.

The proposal “serves as a timely reminder of the close national security partnership between the United States and Taiwan”, as China is now violating Taiwan’s air defence identification zone “on a near-daily basis”, said Rupert J. Hammond-Chambers, president of the US-Taiwan Business Council.

“We also hope to see additional offers from the Biden administration of new capabilities to Taiwan to both help expand its current military posture and to continue improving its multilayered self-defence capacity.”

The proposed A6-model howitzer sale would beef up Taiwan’s ageing inventory of earlier-model M109 self-propelled weapons and improve its capability to blunt a Chinese land invasion. The Precision Guidance Kits would convert 155mm projectiles with GPS navigation for greater accuracy. The US Army has deployed similar kits.

The deal includes not only the weapons platforms and precision guidance kits but also logistics and sustainment equipment to make the howitzers viable systems, such as 20 ammunition-hauling M992A2 vehicles that would follow the howitzers into battle as well as GPS receivers for the weapons platforms, technical manuals, projectile fuses and smoke-grenade launchers.

The new package follows high-profile sales to Taiwan approved in the last year of the Trump administration, including 66 new model F-16 Block 70 aircraft from Lockheed Martin Corp. and a potential US$2.4 billion sale of Boeing Co. Harpoon anti-ship missiles for coastal defence.

Another package late in the Trump administration includes 135 SLAM-extended-range land attack missiles from Boeing valued at US$1 billion if the entire sale goes through, US$436 million for Himars mobile artillery rocket systems made by Lockheed and US$367 million in surveillance and reconnaissance sensors from Raytheon Technologies Corp. to be mounted on aircraft.