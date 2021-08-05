The Trump camp did not outline exactly what entitled one to carry a “Trump Card”. Clicking on the link to vote for one's favourite design brought the user to a fundraising page. The Trump team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Clicking on any ‘Trump Card’ design brings one to this fundraising page. Photo: Donald Trump Campaign

The former president's “Trump Card” pitch to voters is the latest in his campaign's list of fundraising merchandise. In a July 26 email, Trump's campaign announced they were selling signed photos of Trump for US$45.

Advertisement

Trump has hinted that he might run for president in 2024.

Journalist Michael Wolff, the author of three books on Trump, said that he thinks the former president still “does not know” he lost the election last year.

“Now, whether he has managed to successfully convince himself or whether from the get-go he was so focused on hearing what he wanted to hear, he is absolutely certain. Absolutely certain that he won the election and that if he did not win it, it could only be that it was stolen from him,” Wolff told Business Insider.