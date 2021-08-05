A woman receives a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine shot in Honduras. Photo: AFP A woman receives a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine shot in Honduras. Photo: AFP
A woman receives a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine shot in Honduras. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Moderna says its vaccine remains 93 per cent effective 4 to 6 months after second dose

  • The latest result shows hardly any change from the 94 per cent efficacy reported in its original clinical trial
  • A durable vaccine could mean recipients may be able to wait longer between shots if they do eventually need a booster, or may even not need additional doses

Reuters
Updated: 7:50pm, 5 Aug, 2021

