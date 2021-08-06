The Apple logo is seen at the entrance to a store in Brussels, Belgium in July. Photo: Reuters The Apple logo is seen at the entrance to a store in Brussels, Belgium in July. Photo: Reuters
Apple to scan US iPhones for images of child sex abuse

  • The plan drew praise from child protection groups but also sparked concerns over potential misuse for government surveillance
  • Apple says its ‘neuralMatch’ tool will flag sensitive content without making private communications readable by the company

Associated Press
Updated: 4:14am, 6 Aug, 2021

