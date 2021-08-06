Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson departs with his crew before boarding Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity in New Mexico in July. Photo: Reuters
Virgin Galactic restarting space ticket sales from new price of US$450,000
- The sum is about double the US$200,000 to US$250,000 paid by around 600 people who previously booked seats on the company’s spacecraft
- Last month, Virgin founder Richard Branson beat Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos to space in a battle between the billionaires
Topic | Space
Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson departs with his crew before boarding Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity in New Mexico in July. Photo: Reuters