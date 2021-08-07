US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Photo: Reuters US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Photo: Reuters
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US Army to keep six sites in Europe, cancelling plan to transfer facilities to Germany and Belgium

  • Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a review to assess how the US can best support its worldwide network of troops, weapons, bases and alliances
  • The US has made it clear that it views China – not militant groups such as al-Qaeda or Islamic State – as the top national security challenge

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:07am, 7 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Photo: Reuters US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Photo: Reuters
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE