A display for 5G services from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing. Photo: AP
US Republicans want former Huawei unit Honor Device Co added to economic blacklist
- The group of 14 politicians noted in a letter that Honor was divested from Huawei, which was added to the US Entity List in May 2019
- Huawei in November 2020 said it was selling its budget brand smartphone unit, Honor, to a consortium of more than 30 agents and dealers
Topic | United States
A display for 5G services from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing. Photo: AP