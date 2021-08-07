People protest against mandated vaccination in Lansing, Michigan. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
US study shows vaccine gives coronavirus survivors big immune boost
- CDC report adds to growing laboratory evidence that people who had one bout of Covid-19 get a broader protection against mutants when they’re vaccinated
- According to a survey, one of the main reasons Americans cite for not planning to get vaccinated is the belief that they’re protected since they already had Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
