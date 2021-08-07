Dozens of burned vehicles rest in heavy smoke in Greenville, California. Photo: AFP
Dixie Fire: third-largest blaze in California history burns hundreds of thousands of hectares
- The fire, which this week razed the Gold Rush town of Greenville, has torched more than 1,700 square kilometres since it erupted in mid-July
- Gusting winds, coupled with steep terrain were fuelling the flames and making the work of firefighters more difficult
