Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives at the US Capitol in Washington on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
US Senate votes to advance US$1 trillion infrastructure bill after months of negotiations
- In a 67-27 vote, the legislation represents the biggest investment in decades in America’s roads, bridges, airports and waterways
- With the consent of all 100 senators, the chamber could move through amendments to passage later on Saturday
