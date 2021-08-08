A nurse inoculates a patient at Grace Fellowship Church in Ypsilanti, Michigan, US on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
US crosses milestone of 100,000 new coronavirus infections a day for a second time
- The milestone was last exceeded during the winter surge and driven by the highly transmissible delta variant and low vaccination rates in the South
- Health officials fear that cases, hospitalisations and deaths will continue to soar if more Americans do not embrace the vaccine
