US crosses milestone of 100,000 new coronavirus infections a day for a second time

  • The milestone was last exceeded during the winter surge and driven by the highly transmissible delta variant and low vaccination rates in the South
  • Health officials fear that cases, hospitalisations and deaths will continue to soar if more Americans do not embrace the vaccine

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:52am, 8 Aug, 2021

A nurse inoculates a patient at Grace Fellowship Church in Ypsilanti, Michigan, US on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
