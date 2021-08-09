A house burns during the Dixie Fire on Highway 89 in California on Sunday. Photo: TNS via Zuma Press / DPA
Dixie Fire: Thousands flee flames as California fire now second-worst in state history
- The blaze, which on Saturday left three firefighters injured, remained 21 per cent contained on Sunday
- Thousands of residents have fled the area, many finding temporary housing or living in tents, often unsure whether their homes have survived
Topic | United States
A house burns during the Dixie Fire on Highway 89 in California on Sunday. Photo: TNS via Zuma Press / DPA