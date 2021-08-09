Brittany Commisso, left, answers questions during an interview with CBS correspondent Jericka Duncan on CBS This Morning on Sunday. Photo: CBS This Morning and Times Union via AP
Andrew Cuomo accuser who filed criminal complaint over groping speaks publicly for first time
- Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women the New York Governor is accused of sexually harassing
- In an interview with CBS News and the Albany Times-Union Commisso said she filed the report to hold Cuomo responsible for his actions
