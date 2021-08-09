Cows graze in California's drought-stricken Central Valley last month. Photo: AFP
US food supply at risk as historic drought sees water to California farms cut
- Fearful that there may not be enough water for city dwellers or wildlife, authorities in the state have abruptly cut supplies to farms
- Growers complain a mountain of pointless restrictions have left them unable to fill their usual role of supplying America’s supermarkets
Topic | Climate change
Cows graze in California's drought-stricken Central Valley last month. Photo: AFP