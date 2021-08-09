Health care workers treats a patient inside a negative pressure room in a Covid-19 intensive care unit at a hospital in Missouri, US, last week. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: US hospitals sound alarm over Delta surge; France rolls out ‘health pass’ despite protests
- The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in the US has more than tripled over the past month to almost 43,000
- Elsewhere, France is pressing ahead with its QR code ‘health pass’ plan for transport, cafes; and 551,000 Tunisians received a vaccine dose on Sunday
