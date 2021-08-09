Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured on August 5. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s Boris Johnson under fire over US$138,700 in new art for Downing Street
- The purchases drew criticism as an unnecessary luxury at a time when the government is facing tough decisions on spending cuts and tax increases
- Funding for the artworks came from a pot of money that is largely made up of contributions from donors but is supplemented by taxpayer cash
