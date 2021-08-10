Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Photo: EPA-EFE Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Jeffrey Epstein accuser sues Britain’s Prince Andrew, claiming he sexually assaulted her at the age of 17

  • Virginia Giuffre said the lawsuit was brought under the Child Victims Act to allege she was trafficked to Prince Andrew and sexually abused by him
  • ‘I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. I did not come to this decision lightly,’ Giuffre said

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:59am, 10 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Photo: EPA-EFE Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE