Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Photo: EPA-EFE
Jeffrey Epstein accuser sues Britain’s Prince Andrew, claiming he sexually assaulted her at the age of 17
- Virginia Giuffre said the lawsuit was brought under the Child Victims Act to allege she was trafficked to Prince Andrew and sexually abused by him
- ‘I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. I did not come to this decision lightly,’ Giuffre said
Topic | United States
