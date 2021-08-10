A hijacked commercial plane approaches the World Trade Centre in New York shortly before crashing into it on September 11, 2001. Photo: AFP
US eyes release of 9/11 records in lawsuit accusing Saudi Arabia of complicity
- The long-running lawsuit advanced significantly this year with the questioning under oath of former Saudi officials
- Their depositions remain under seal, however, alongside a trove of other documents deemed too sensitive for disclosure
Topic | United States
A hijacked commercial plane approaches the World Trade Centre in New York shortly before crashing into it on September 11, 2001. Photo: AFP