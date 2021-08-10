R. Kelly emerges from his studio in Chicago before turning himself in to police in 2019. Photo: Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/TNS
R. Kelly’s lawyers want herpes, bribery charges dropped in last-ditch effort as jury selection begins
- His legal team argue allegations he knowingly transmitted herpes to victims are illegitimate because the law only applies to gonorrhoea and syphilis
- They say the statute of limitations has passed on other charges – including bribing a Chicago clerk to marry him to singer Aaliyah even though she was underage
