Motorists wait to cross into Canada at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Monday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Canada reopens border to vaccinated Americans, US doesn’t reciprocate – yet
- The US-Canada border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus
- Canadians making non-essential trips are still barred from entering the US until at least August 21. The rule also applies to the Mexican border
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
