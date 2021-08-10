Motorists wait to cross into Canada at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Monday. Photo: AFP Motorists wait to cross into Canada at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Monday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Canada reopens border to vaccinated Americans, US doesn’t reciprocate – yet

  • The US-Canada border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus
  • Canadians making non-essential trips are still barred from entering the US until at least August 21. The rule also applies to the Mexican border

Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press in Derby Line, Vermont

Updated: 1:39pm, 10 Aug, 2021

