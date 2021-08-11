New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York in May. Photo: AFP
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings
- Cuomo had faced mounting pressure to step down after an independent investigation showed he had groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to multiple women
- Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over until the end of Cuomo’s term in December 2022, becoming the first woman to hold the post
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
