Supporters rally in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in London. Photo: AFP
US tries again to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain
- A judge in January ruled Assange should not be extradited to the US to face trial for spying charges because he would be at risk of suicide
- Assange faces 18 criminal charges in the US of breaking an espionage law and conspiring to hack government computers
Topic | WikiLeaks
