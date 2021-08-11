Supporters rally in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in London. Photo: AFP Supporters rally in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in London. Photo: AFP
Supporters rally in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in London. Photo: AFP
WikiLeaks
World /  United States & Canada

US tries again to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain

  • A judge in January ruled Assange should not be extradited to the US to face trial for spying charges because he would be at risk of suicide
  • Assange faces 18 criminal charges in the US of breaking an espionage law and conspiring to hack government computers

Topic |   WikiLeaks
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:53pm, 11 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters rally in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in London. Photo: AFP Supporters rally in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in London. Photo: AFP
Supporters rally in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in London. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE