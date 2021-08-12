The Pony.ai logo is seen on a screen during an event in Beijing in May. Photo: Reuters
China’s tech crackdown thwarts Pony.ai’s US listing plans, insiders say
- The autonomous driving start-up’s hold on going public follows Beijing’s move to ban ride-sharing giant Didi from signing up new users soon after its IPO
- The company will now seek to raise money in a private fundraising round at a valuation of US$12 billion
Topic | Stocks
