Janet Yellen weighs visit to China, her first as US Treasury secretary

  • Discussions are still in the early stages and no decision has been made, with considerations including travel risks due to the coronavirus delta variant
  • If the trip goes ahead, she is likely to meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and would be the highest ranking Biden appointee to visit the country

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:12am, 12 Aug, 2021

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses a press conference in Venice in July. Photo: AFP
