US urges pregnant women to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as Delta surges
- Women who received messenger RNA vaccines before 20 weeks of pregnancy have no higher risk of miscarriage, the US CDC said
- The new evidence is particularly important because pregnant women are at high risk of severe Covid-19 outcomes, such as hospitalisation
A pregnant woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania, US. File photo: Reuters