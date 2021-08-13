Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Montreal on August 5. Photo: The Canadian Press via DPA
Canada PM Justin Trudeau ‘to call snap election’, seeking approval for coronavirus response
- Insiders say the prime minister is set to announce a September 20 vote
- Trudeau currently has only a minority government and relies on other parties to push through legislation
Topic | Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Montreal on August 5. Photo: The Canadian Press via DPA