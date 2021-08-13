The census data, which offers demographic and racial details of every community down to the block level, arrived months later than originally expected due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: TNS The census data, which offers demographic and racial details of every community down to the block level, arrived months later than originally expected due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: TNS
New US census data shows white population shrank for first time

  • Significant increases among people who identify as multiracial, Asian and Hispanic drove much of the population growth between 2010 and 2020
  • Release of the data marks the start of a fierce partisan battle over redistricting that could affect which party controls the House of Representatives

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:44am, 13 Aug, 2021

