Britney Spears poses at the premiere of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood in Los Angeles in July 2019. Photo: Reuters
Britney Spears’ father to step down from conservatorship
- Jamie Spears has controlled his celebrity daughter’s life and finances for years
- She recently told a court she was made to take medications against her will and prevented from getting married or having another child
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Britney Spears poses at the premiere of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood in Los Angeles in July 2019. Photo: Reuters