The CIA is also considering whether to deploy China specialists in locations around the world, following the approach used to counter Soviet influence in the Cold War. Photo: Reuters
CIA weighs creating special China unit in bid to out-spy Beijing
- A proposed independent Mission Centre for China would elevate the focus on the United States’ top strategic rival
- CIA Director William Burns is conducting a broader review of the intelligence agency’s China capabilities
Topic | US-China relations
The CIA is also considering whether to deploy China specialists in locations around the world, following the approach used to counter Soviet influence in the Cold War. Photo: Reuters