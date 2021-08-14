An Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington State Department of Agriculture in Olympia, Washington, in May 2020. Photo: AP
First live ‘murder hornet’ of the year spotted in US
- The giant invasive insect normally found in Asia was seen attacking paper wasp nests in Washington state
- Officials will be setting up live traps in the area in hopes of tagging one and tracking it back to its nest
