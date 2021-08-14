An Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington State Department of Agriculture in Olympia, Washington, in May 2020. Photo: AP An Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington State Department of Agriculture in Olympia, Washington, in May 2020. Photo: AP
An Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington State Department of Agriculture in Olympia, Washington, in May 2020. Photo: AP
Animals
World /  United States & Canada

First live ‘murder hornet’ of the year spotted in US

  • The giant invasive insect normally found in Asia was seen attacking paper wasp nests in Washington state
  • Officials will be setting up live traps in the area in hopes of tagging one and tracking it back to its nest

Topic |   Animals
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 1:14am, 14 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington State Department of Agriculture in Olympia, Washington, in May 2020. Photo: AP An Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington State Department of Agriculture in Olympia, Washington, in May 2020. Photo: AP
An Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington State Department of Agriculture in Olympia, Washington, in May 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE