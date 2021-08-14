Military police officers direct traffic off Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling after a report of a suspicious armed person on site on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Military base in Washington on lockdown after report of armed person
- Local police said shots were heard on streets near Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and a gunman ran onto the grounds
- Officials are looking for a male suspect with dreadlocks wearing blue or green pants and a white tank top
