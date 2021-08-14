Canada’s two largest airlines said they support mandatory vaccines for employees. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Canada to require vaccines for air travellers and federal staff
- Workers and passengers on airlines, railways and cruise ships will need proof of inoculation by the end of October
- The move seeks to boost a vaccine drive that is losing some momentum, and comes ahead of an expected snap election in September
