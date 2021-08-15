A nurse administers the coronavirus vaccine to a pupil at San Pedro Senior High School in Los Angeles. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS
Coronavirus: number of children hospitalised with Covid-19 in US hits record high
- The Delta variant has caused hospitalisations to spike in recent weeks, driving up the number of paediatric hospitalisations to 1,902 on Saturday
- Children under 12 are not eligible to receive the vaccine, leaving them more vulnerable to infection from the new, highly transmissible variant
