Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces the federal election outside Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Justin Trudeau confirms Canada election on September 20, seeking majority win
- ‘We’ve had your back, and now it’s time to hear your voice,’ Trudeau said. ‘Canadians need to choose how we finish the fight against Covid-19’
- Trudeau is not as popular as he once was, but his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been widely viewed as a success
