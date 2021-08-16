Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces the federal election outside Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces the federal election outside Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Justin Trudeau confirms Canada election on September 20, seeking majority win

  • ‘We’ve had your back, and now it’s time to hear your voice,’ Trudeau said. ‘Canadians need to choose how we finish the fight against Covid-19’
  • Trudeau is not as popular as he once was, but his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been widely viewed as a success

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:59am, 16 Aug, 2021

