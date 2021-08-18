A health worker fills out a Covid-19 vaccination card in Los Angeles on August 11. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US pharmacist Tangtang Zhao arrested for selling vaccine cards on eBay
- He allegedly sold 125 official CDC cards showing proof of vaccination for US$10 each
- Zhao was indicted on 12 counts of theft of government property and faces up to 10 years in prison on each count
