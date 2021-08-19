Singer R. Kelly attends a hearing at the Daley Centre in Chicago in March 2019. Photo: TNS Singer R. Kelly attends a hearing at the Daley Centre in Chicago in March 2019. Photo: TNS
‘Predator’ R. Kelly groomed girls for decades, singer’s sex crimes trial hears

  • The R&B star allegedly used ‘lies, manipulation, threats and physical abuse’ to dominate his victims, and often filmed their sexual encounters
  • Prosecutors will also try to show Kelly bribed an official in 1994 to obtain fake identification for the singer Aaliyah, then 15, so they could marry

Reuters
Updated: 2:40am, 19 Aug, 2021

