Air China planes are seen parked on the tarmac at Beijing Capital Airport in March 2020. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US to limit some Chinese flights to 40 per cent capacity
- Beijing imposed similar sanctions on four United Airlines flights after five passengers from San Francisco to Shanghai allegedly tested positive for Covid-19
- The US order affects four total flights over four weeks – one each from Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines Co and Xiamen Airlines
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Air China planes are seen parked on the tarmac at Beijing Capital Airport in March 2020. Photo: AFP