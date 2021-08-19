The US military sank the ex-USS Ingraham, a decommissioned guided-missile frigate, on August 15, 2021. Photo: US Navy
US destroys missile frigate, showing off how its forces could sink enemy ships in a war
- The US military attacked, destroyed, and sank an old guided-missile frigate on Sunday
- Exercise aimed to prepare US military to ‘decisively apply force in the maritime battlespace’
Topic | Defence
