The US military sank the ex-USS Ingraham, a decommissioned guided-missile frigate, on August 15, 2021. Photo: US Navy The US military sank the ex-USS Ingraham, a decommissioned guided-missile frigate, on August 15, 2021. Photo: US Navy
US destroys missile frigate, showing off how its forces could sink enemy ships in a war

  • The US military attacked, destroyed, and sank an old guided-missile frigate on Sunday
  • Exercise aimed to prepare US military to ‘decisively apply force in the maritime battlespace’

Updated: 2:36pm, 19 Aug, 2021

