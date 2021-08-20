Police officers maintain a perimeter around the Library of Congress and the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE Police officers maintain a perimeter around the Library of Congress and the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Police officers maintain a perimeter around the Library of Congress and the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

Bomb threat near US Capitol prompts evacuations and massive police response

  • A man appearing to livestream from a truck outside the Library of Congress says ‘the revolution is on’, and he is trying to speak to Biden
  • Officers say the suspect appears to have a detonator, and investigators are seeking to determine whether he has an operable explosive device

Topic |   US Politics
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:58am, 20 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers maintain a perimeter around the Library of Congress and the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE Police officers maintain a perimeter around the Library of Congress and the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Police officers maintain a perimeter around the Library of Congress and the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE