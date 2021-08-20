A demonstrator holds Taiwan and US flags in Burlingame, California, in January 2017. Photo: Reuters A demonstrator holds Taiwan and US flags in Burlingame, California, in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
A demonstrator holds Taiwan and US flags in Burlingame, California, in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
World /  United States & Canada

US position on Taiwan unchanged despite Joe Biden comment on defending the island, official says

  • In an interview about Afghanistan, the president appeared to lump Taiwan with South Korea and Nato, saying the US would respond to an invasion
  • Washington has long followed a policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ on whether it would intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:28am, 20 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A demonstrator holds Taiwan and US flags in Burlingame, California, in January 2017. Photo: Reuters A demonstrator holds Taiwan and US flags in Burlingame, California, in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
A demonstrator holds Taiwan and US flags in Burlingame, California, in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE