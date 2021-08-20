Singer R. Kelly appears at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago in June 2018. Photo: TNS
R. Kelly accuser says singer made her wear pigtails and dress like a Girl Scout
- Jerhonda Pace, now 28, says the R&B star videotaped their sexual activity when she was still a minor
- She also had to follow ‘Rob’s rules’, including asking for permission to go to the bathroom and calling Kelly ‘Daddy’
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
