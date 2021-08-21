Mike Richards was a controversial choice for Jeopardy! host partly because of his past involvement in employment discrimination lawsuits filed by women. Photo: AP
New Jeopardy! host Mike Richards resigns over sexist remarks
- His decision to step down only nine days after getting the job comes amid reports of controversial comments on women and nudity he made on an old podcast
- Richards had been lined up to replace long-time host Alex Trebek, who died of cancer last year
Topic | Gender equality
