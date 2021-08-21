R. Kelly and Aaliyah wed in 1994. The marriage was later annulled. Photo: AP
R Kelly staffer tells court he made US$500 bribe so Aaliyah could wed at 15 with fake ID
- Demetrius Smith discussed the inappropriate relationship that Kelly, then 27, had with the teenage singer around 1994
- When Aaliyah became pregnant, Smith told Kelly he could procure her a fake ID to get married as he wanted to remain in the singer’s good graces
